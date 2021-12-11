Stampeders coach lends a helping hand to Salvation Army Kettle Campaign
While the Calgary Stampeders season may be over, their coach is spending time ringing the bells and gathering donations for the Salvation Army.
Dave Dickenson spent Saturday at the Chinook Centre to help the Salvation Army during their Christmas Kettle Campaign.
"As football players, we kind of get lost in our own world," he told CTV News.
"We gotta realize there is another side of things, and we are local.
"We are a community team. We respect what people do for our organization, and it's our job to put ourselves out there and help other organizations as well."
Dickenson has participated in the kettle campaign for more than a decade.
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $1 million this year to support those in need. The charity says every bit helps, especially as the pandemic continues to impact many.
The kettles will be out across Calgary until Christmas Eve, and donations can be made by cash or bank card.
