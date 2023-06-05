Stampeders defensive back Shaquille St-Lot battles against the odds to make the team

Shaquille St-Lot was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in the seventh round of the 2022 CFL draft.

It was a big gamble by the Stamps, because St-Lot hadn't played a football game since 2019.

While at the University of Maine, COVID-19 shut down sports and he suffered a devastating ACL injury that had to be operated on twice.

"After that, it was a big rollercoaster of a lot of ups and downs … I thought I was pretty much done at this point, but I just kept staying positive, kept praying and kept fighting through it," he said.

MAKING THE TEAM

The 26-year-old admits he was anxious coming into camp.

He hadn't been on the football field since 2019, and he wasn't sure what he could do.

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was impressed with the rookie and says he's earned a chance to stick around.

"He's been competing well as he can, and I feel like he has a chance to be on (the roster) and hopefully he's out there doing well," Dickenson said.

PROVED A LOT TO HIMSELF

The rookie defensive back says family helped him get through all the tough times. He has six brothers and they always encouraged him to keep his dream alive.

St-Lot says he's grateful every time he gets to put the pads on.

"I proved to myself that I'm capable of anything that I put my mind to," he said.

"it's time for me to keep building up and just keep boosting my confidence back up.

"Hopefully I can start making plays for the Stamps now."

St-Lot and the Stamps open up the regular season on Thursday night against the B.C. Lions at McMahon stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.