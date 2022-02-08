Stampeders don't expect to be big players when free agency period opens up on Tuesday
When the clock strikes 10:00 a.m. Calgary time Tuesday and CFL free agency gets underway, don't expect the Calgary Stampeders to be a big player.
After signing many of his own players, Stampeders G.M. John Hufnagel says he simply doesn't have a lot more money to spend.
"If you could lend me some money that would help," Hufnagel said with a laugh.
"I wish I had a few more dollars to spend but I'm comfortable where we're at and hopefully we'll pick up a few more pieces."
WHO'S COMING BACK
Hufnagel has been busy this off-season signing his own players who were set to become free agents. Here's a list of who Hufnagel got to sign on the dotted line.
Reggie Belelton WR Extended to 2022
Ka'Deem Carey RB Extended to 2022
Brandon Dozier DB Extended to 2022
Colton Hunchak WR Extended to 2022
Kamar Jorden WR Extended to 2022
Jake Maier QB Extended to 2021
Sean McEwen OL Extended to 2022
Jonathan Moxey DB Extended to 2022
������ The Money Man Returns!������
LET'S GOOO @Money_Mox! @sentinelstorage | #GoStampsGo
Folarin Orimolade DL Extended to 2022
Rene Parades K Extended to 2022
Mike Rose DL Extended to 2022
Ryan Sceviour OL Extended to 2022
Richie Sindani WR Extended to 2022
Fraser Sopik LB Extended to 2022
Jameer Thurman LB Extended to 2022
Derek Wiggan DL Extended to 2022
Raheem Wilson DB Extended
No need to dream, Raheem is back!
Welcome back, @DreamIsland__!@sentinelstorage | #GoStampsGo
Hufnagel also made a trade, sending defensive back Royce Metchie to the Toronto Argonauts for linebacker Cameron Judge. Hufnagel was then able to get Judge to sign a one year deal. And he got offensive lineman Derek Dennis to return to Calgary.
All in all, Hugnagel says it's been a productive off-season.
"You know I'm more interested in signing and spending money on the players I know a lot about and are good ball players. I think we've done that."
LONGER DEALS
One thing Hufnagel did to this year is give most of his free agents two year contracts. Hufnagel is hoping this will stabilize the roster a little more than it has in the past.
"Obviously we don't know how the Collective Bargaining Agreement is going to adress (the roster composition) but we did try to get some guys on multi-year contracts ,so we're not trying to do this each and every year."
BO LOOKING AT BIG PICTURE
One of the more important moves in the off-season was to get veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to restructure his contract. That allows the Stamps to go into next season with Mitchell and Jake Maier as their quarterbacks.
Hufnagel says Mitchell was very professional about it.
"He was very cooperative," Hufnagel said.
"We're very appreciative as a football club that Bo understood the big picture and allowed us to work things out so we were able to keep both quarterbacks."