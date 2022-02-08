Stampeders don't expect to be big players when free agency period opens up on Tuesday

When the clock strikes 10:00 a.m. Calgary time Tuesday and CFL free agency gets underway, don't expect the Calgary Stampeders to be a big player.

After signing many of his own players, Stampeders G.M. John Hufnagel says he simply doesn't have a lot more money to spend.

"If you could lend me some money that would help," Hufnagel said with a laugh.

"I wish I had a few more dollars to spend but I'm comfortable where we're at and hopefully we'll pick up a few more pieces."

WHO'S COMING BACK

Hufnagel has been busy this off-season signing his own players who were set to become free agents. Here's a list of who Hufnagel got to sign on the dotted line.

Reggie Belelton WR Extended to 2022

Ka'Deem Carey RB Extended to 2022

Brandon Dozier DB Extended to 2022

Colton Hunchak WR Extended to 2022

Kamar Jorden WR Extended to 2022

Jake Maier QB Extended to 2021

Sean McEwen OL Extended to 2022

Jonathan Moxey DB Extended to 2022

Folarin Orimolade DL Extended to 2022

Rene Parades K Extended to 2022

Mike Rose DL Extended to 2022

Ryan Sceviour OL Extended to 2022

Richie Sindani WR Extended to 2022

Fraser Sopik LB Extended to 2022

Jameer Thurman LB Extended to 2022

Derek Wiggan DL Extended to 2022

Raheem Wilson DB Extended

Hufnagel also made a trade, sending defensive back Royce Metchie to the Toronto Argonauts for linebacker Cameron Judge. Hufnagel was then able to get Judge to sign a one year deal. And he got offensive lineman Derek Dennis to return to Calgary.

All in all, Hugnagel says it's been a productive off-season.

"You know I'm more interested in signing and spending money on the players I know a lot about and are good ball players. I think we've done that."

LONGER DEALS

One thing Hufnagel did to this year is give most of his free agents two year contracts. Hufnagel is hoping this will stabilize the roster a little more than it has in the past.

"Obviously we don't know how the Collective Bargaining Agreement is going to adress (the roster composition) but we did try to get some guys on multi-year contracts ,so we're not trying to do this each and every year."

BO LOOKING AT BIG PICTURE

One of the more important moves in the off-season was to get veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to restructure his contract. That allows the Stamps to go into next season with Mitchell and Jake Maier as their quarterbacks.

Hufnagel says Mitchell was very professional about it.

"He was very cooperative," Hufnagel said.

"We're very appreciative as a football club that Bo understood the big picture and allowed us to work things out so we were able to keep both quarterbacks."