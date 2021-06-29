Stampeders getting ready to kick off training camp in just over a week

Bo Levi Mitchell last threw a football in a game on November 10, 2019. The Stampeders season ended that day with a 35-14 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the west wemi-final.

After the season, Mitchell had surgery to fix his ailing shoulder. With last season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell had plenty of time to get in prime time shape.

That's exactly what he did.

Mitchell says he's under 200 pounds for the first time in a long time.

"As you get older man father time will catch up to you fast if you're not taking care of your body," Mitchell said.

"I've had the unfortunate blessing of a cancelled season so why not get in the best shape I can possibly be in so I can be the best quarterback that I can be?"

ARGOS IN OPENER

Mitchell and the Stamps open up the regular season August 10 against the Toronto Argonauts at McMahon Stadium.

The Argos just happen to have a lot of former Stampeders on their roster. Head Coach Dave Dickenson knows it's going to be a challenge.

"They're also a super veteran team so you know they'll be ready to go. Big challenge but we'll take them as they come," Dickeson said.

'You know we just want to get out there and play and we want to play well and we're very pumped to compete. We just want to go out there and compete."

TRAINING CAMP TO LOOK DIFFERENT

The Stampeders will take to the field for training camp July 10 and it will have a different look to it. The Stamps will have to follow a lot of different safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Stampeder general manager John Hufnagel says there will be challenges.

"We have to jump through hoops, everyone does to be able to get on the field but most importantly is we need to stay on the field. We need to keep our team as healthy as possible so we'll be getting the necessary COVID tests," Hufnagel said.

"I think that is one of the biggest challenges this year is making sure we keep as many people healthy and virus-free as possible and keep the virus out of the locker room."

SAFER CHANGES FOR CAMP

Dickenson says the Stampeders have already done a lot to make things safer.

"We have re-positioned our meeting rooms, we are going to be mostly virtual meetings and we are going to try to separate our weight rooms into two different areas," Dickenson said.

"We've got two separate locker rooms for the guys and we're gong to change our schedule in training camp. We're not having any double days because we want to make sure they have enough time to get out of the weight room and shower and get back to their dorms and be ready for virtual meetings."

"So definitely a way different training camp."

WILL THERE BE FANS?

As for fans, the Stamps still aren't sure what the number is going to be. They're still waiting for the number of fans that will be allowed into the stadium from Alberta Health Services.

Hufnagel says he's crossing his fingers.

"We're hoping that it's a big number. The bigger the better. You know we have a few more weeks before we need to get and actually state what type of capacity we'll be having."

FANS IMPORTANT

Mitchell says having fans in the seats is what it's all about.

"Yeah I'm definitely looking forward to the fans being back. I couldn't imagine doing a pre-game speech or someone doing a pre-game speech and somebody getting us hyped up and then running out into the field to an empty stadium. I just can't even imagine it so hopefully that's not the case."