Stampeders bring back Craig Dickenson in consultant role

The Calgary Stampeders have hired former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson as a senior consultant.

Dickenson, the brother of Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson, was previously a member of the Stampeders’ coaching staff for seven years, including the 2008 Grey Cup championship team.

“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” Dave said, in a news release.

“He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel. We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”

He most recently served as the Roughriders head coach for four seasons.

Craig has also been on coaching staffs in Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton. He has two Grey Cup rings, with the other coming with Edmonton in 2015.

“I am pleased to be working with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024,” said Craig Dickenson. “This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed.”

Craig has also worked in the United States, coaching with his alma mater University of Montana and Utah State at the college level, and the Chargers and Raiders in the NFL.

He won an NCAA Division I-AA national championship in 1995 as a member of Montana’s staff alongside his brother Dave, who was the school’s quarterback.

“This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed.”



The Calgary Stampeders announce the addition of Craig Dickenson to the football staff as a senior consultant.



��️https://t.co/5IYmkwQr80 | #TogetherWeRide�� pic.twitter.com/N9Q1hwArxH