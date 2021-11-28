Stampeders kick off a push for the Grey Cup in Regina

The Canadian Football League’s Western Conference semi-final kicks off in Regina as the Calgary Stampeders get set to hit the gridiron against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders, who finished the season 9-5, host the Stamps who were 8-6 on the year with the victor claiming a spot in the west final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The teams have played three times already this year with Calgary winning two games during the regular season.

Although it’s a battle on the field between two historic rivals, it will also be another chance for the Dickenson brothers to go head-to-head on the touchline. Dave Dickenson of the Stampeders is hoping to get one over on his brother Craig who is the head coach of the Riders.

Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. MT from Mosaic Stadium.