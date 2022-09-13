Stampeders quarterback Tommy Stevens making the most of his opportunities

Standing 195 centimetres tall (6'5") and weighing 111 kilograms (245 pounds), Stampeders quarterback Tommy Stevens is an intimidating figure behind centre.

Stevens is the short yardage quarterback, and even though it's not the most glamorous job on the team, he says it's a role he takes very seriously.

"I think that's something that's important, eveybody finding a role," the 25 year old said.

"There's no role that is too big or too small. Everybody's role is important. I take pride in mine and try to do it to the best of my ability."

Stevens definitely did that on Saturday night against the Edmonton Elks, scoring four touchdowns and helping lead the Stamps to an impressive 56-28 victory.

Stevens says it was a game he'll always remember as it was a first for him.

"There was one game in college that I didn't have four rushing but I think I had four in total," he said. "I can't really remember, but it was something special for sure."

The short yardage quarterback may not get a lot of publicity but his teammates know how important Stevens is to the team.

Fellow quarterback Jake Maier calls Stevens one of his favourite teammates and he says he deserves to get some recognition.

"I know people say this all the time, that it's a brotherhood, being on a football team, but it really was like watching one of your brothers have a great game and a ton of success," Maier said.

"It's something that's been a long time coming for Tommy. He's been in different leagues and different teams, and for him to feel like he's settled in here and he feels like he can call this place home, experience something in which you know he's probably our most valuable player of the game last week – that's really cool for him."

Head Coach Dave Dickenson also likes what Stevens has brought to the table. His big frame gives the Stamps a different look from Maier and Bo Levi Mitchell. He says it was pretty easy to keep calling his number for that game.

"He did pay me off a little before the game," Dickenson joked.

"I don't even think about it when I call the game. I'm just calling a play to win and score, but ultimately it is nice at times to share the wealth. He got four touchdowns and that's one he can put in his record book and it's pretty impressive."

Stevens had a pretty good celebration after the first touchdown but not so much after that. He says it was actually a pretty funny story when they were in the huddle before scoring the first of four.

"Malik Henry was saying, ‘alright, what's the celebration going to be here?’ So it's obviously cool that the guys have that much confidence that I'm going to score. So I said ‘okay’ and we came up with it on the fly," he said.

"And then the next one came on our next offensive play and he's (Henry) like ‘alright. what have you got now?’ And I'm like ‘I'm not really prepared for this’ and I didn't have any ideas so I asked ‘what have you got?’ And he's trying to get me to dance and I'm saying that's not really me but it was cool. It was fun, but we have to come up with better stuff."

Stevens may get the opportunity to do that on Saturday when the Stamps host B.C. as part of a home and home series with the Lions.