Stampeders stay alive, control their own destiny after big win over Riders

Things were not looking good for the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

Trailing 16-5 in the third quarter, the Stamps hadn’t done much of anything in their must-win game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

They were desperate for some momentum, and they got it with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

Quarterback Jake Maier hooked up with receiver Floyd Allen for his first touchdown in the CFL.

The 27-year-old rookie receiver says he was ready when he got his number called.

"That’s the best feeling ever," Allen said.

"Once I hear the play call and saw the coverage, I was like, 'This is going to be the one, this has to be it.'

"Once I broke, I saw Jake looking at me, and I was just ready for it."

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES

What made Allen’s touchdown even better was his celebration in the endzone.

He says it was something he had been thinking about for quite some time, but admits he was a little nervous.

"I’ve always been able to do a back flip, but that was my first time ever doing it in a football game. Besides to the one in the pre-season, this was the time doing it in a football game.

"I was excited for sure. The only thing I was worried about was just sticking the landing. Don’t get too excited and miss the landing because that’s going to be tough."

REDEMPTION

Earlier in the game, Allen dropped a pass that would’ve been a first down.

Getting that touchdown was his redemption, and head coach Dave Dickenson says Allen stepped up when they needed him most.

"Floyd has taken advantage of his opportunities when he’s gotten in there," Dickenson said.

"We set a route that we’ve called a time or two during the year, and we needed a touchdown.

"We needed something good to happen to our team. We got that."

Dickenson says it was another example of a rookie "showing you he’s into it."

"He wants to play and looking forward to his opportunities."

CONTROLLING THEIR OWN DESTINY

The win on Friday the 13th was a big one for the Stamps as it kept their season alive.

Now they control their own destiny.

Allen says if they can take care of their own business, they’ll make it into the playoffs.

"It’s majorly important," said Allen.

"We always want to be in the front of the bus and steering the bus. We all want to be in control of everything and we can control everything.

"We’ve got two games left, and if we win both games we don’t have to worry about what Saskatchewan does. We’ve just got to stay confident and play our game and we’re confident that we’re going to be able to make plays."

If Saskatchewan beats Toronto on Saturday, the Stamps will need to win both of their remaining games against B.C. and Winnipeg.

If the Riders lose to the Argos, the Stamps will only need to win one of the last two games to make the playoffs.