Stampeders take down Elks in thrilling Labour Day Classic

When you think about the battle of Alberta, what comes to mind: Do you think of the fierce rivalry between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers? Or is the storied Labour Day Classic between the Elks and Stampeders?

There really is no wrong answer; both draw in droves of fans eager to watch their respective club claim provincial superiority.

On Monday, the Stampeders once again asserted themselves as Alberta's top football team, taking down the Elks 26-18 to claim the franchise's 400th home victory.

Calgary came in as the clear favourite, but it wasn't the cleanest outing for the Stamps.

They found themselves down 8-7 at the half before Calgary's 25-year-old quarterback, Jake Maier, threw back-to-back touchdowns to Reggie Begelton in the third quarter to put his team in the driver's seat.

"What I like about Jake Meyer, is that every time he's come into the game, he's he's proven himself under pressure to get the job done. So I think for us in Calgary, the future is ours," said Bernie Morrison, linebacker for the Stampeders from 1978 to 1988.

With the win, the Stampeders improved their record to seven wins, and four losses on the year.

But what's a Labour Day Classic without a solid tailgate party before kickoff?

For Dean Lang, the annual showdown is a must-attend tradition, and this year, it doubles as his 60th birthday celebration.

Lang and Morrison have been holding regular tailgate parties for about 20 years.

"These guys make it special, and it's just nice to be with family and friends," said Lang.

"It's a great day to be out here, and we're just loving it."

And their tailgate parties are more than just a fun get-together.

The group also raises money for the Prostaid Calgary Society, a support group for men and their families dealing with prostate cancer.

"We've been doing this for about 20 years. My wife Susan, her father passed away from prostate cancer," said Morrison.

"Over the course of about 20 years, just an informal tailgate party like this, where we just asked for whatever donations, we've raised about $150,000."

That money has gone a long way.

"They are raising thousands of dollars for us every year, and it's really appreciated," said Brad Sterling, President of Prostaid Calgary.

"The money helps us run the programs that we run to support men and their families on your prostate cancer journey."

Since they started raising funds, the group has donated more than $100,000.