Stamps coach Dickenson adds GM duties as Hufnagel steps down

Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson is taking over as general manager of the CFL team, while John Hufnagel will continue as team president.

The Stampeders announced the changes to their football operations staff in a release.

Dickenson will retain the head coach duties he inherited in 2016, when Hufnagel stepped away from the sidelines to focus on general manager’s duties as well as his new role as team president.

Dickenson began coaching with the Stamps in 2009 after completing his Hall of Fame career as a star quarterback.

"You know, I do think in the off-season (it) is a huge change," Dickenson said.

"A lot more responsibility on my shoulders and then, in-season, I think you have to lean on the guys that are going to help you and they will do a great job as well."

Hufnagel had been GM in Calgary since 2008. Calgary posted a winning record in each of his 14 seasons in that role, qualified for the playoffs 14 times, finished first in the West Division seven times and won the Grey Cup in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

"Dave and I have always had the same vision. That's why when he became the head coach it was a very seamless transition and I expect this to be also," Hufnagel said.

Hufnagel will stay involved in football operations as a consultant.

Dickenson says the nice thing about the transition is Hufnagel will still be around if he needs any advice.

"We are different people but certainly the same type of vision," he said.

"It's more about setting a standard and holding people to it. Holding yourself to it. Just keep working, always looking forward and never looking back."

The team says director of player personnel Brendan Mahoney will take on assistant general manager duties.

"I was really grateful to Huf and Dave to give me this opportunity to continue my career with Calgary. You know, I'm from Cochrane and you know it's not often you get a chance to be a hometown guy and get to work for your pro sports team," Mahoney said.

Director of U.S. scouting Cole Hufnagel and director of football operations Nick Bojda will also take on additional responsibilities.

While the front office has been shuffled, rumours continue to swirl that the Stampeders are up for sale.

Hufnagel says there's no truth to it.

"No, none whatsoever."

(With files from CTV Calgary’s Glenn Campbell)