Stamps look to build momentum towards playoffs

They say the CFL season doesn't truly start until Labour Day, and that means its go time for the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stamps returned to the field Wednesday, getting ready for a Labour Day matchup against the Edmonton Elks.

On Wednesday, the Stamps welcomed back some players who have been injured, including Jameer Thurman, Julian Good-Jones and Brandon Dozier, all of whom came off the six game injured list.

Head coach Dave Dickenson isn't sure they'll be ready to play the Labour Day Classic, but the good news is they're all getting closer to being ready to return to game action.

"I think the team that comes into the playoffs on a roll has the best opportunity to win," said Dickenson. "I'd love to get home field, but we're going to have to work extremely hard to do that.

"But I think our team understands that it starts on Labour Day," he added.

"It's not the end-all, but certainly can help if you get that momentum going."

Running back K'Adeem Carey echoed the belief that the Stampeders are primed to elevate their game as the weather turns to autumn.

"We know we're a good team right now," Carey said, "The first half was about placement. Now it's about getting the job done and solidifying where we really want to be. We're excited. You're going to see a whole different Calgary Stampeders next half."

Game time Monday is 2:30 p.m.

Stampeders football.

Labour Day Classics.



Yeah, we grew up on that ��@HIGHVALLEY | @atbfinancial pic.twitter.com/dJor2rl0ku