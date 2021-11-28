Stamps suffer OT thriller defeat in CFL west semi-final

The Saskatchewan Roughriders eliminated the Calgary Stampeders have from Grey Cup contention after a 33-30 OT loss.

The game was full of turnovers, touchdowns and major plays.

Fans gathered in Calgary to watch their team from Mosaic Stadium in Regina at the Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill at Deerfoot Meadows.

“We started off well, but Bo-Levi (Mitchell) is just having a hard time again,” said Stamps fan Allan Robinson.

The Nelson’s sat together with friends and family, anticipating a big Stampeders victory.

“It’s the playoffs, anything can happen in the CFL,” said fan Zach Nelson.

Zach’s dad Keith says the semi-final was stressful to watch as a fan.

“Very, that’s why we’re drinking beer,” said Keith Nelson.

The establishment typically hosts the cheerleaders and injured players while the team is on the road.

This season has been different due to CFL COVID-19 restrictions, not allowing for that to happen.

“The fans that come in here are recurring guests that come year after year to watch playoff games, grey cups, and we’ve always been the home away from home for the Stampeders,” said Brock Shepherd, game host at Shark Club.

The Riders move to the west final in Winnipeg next Sunday against the Bluebombers while Toronto takes on Grey Cup host Hamilton.

The Grey Cup final is Dec. 12.