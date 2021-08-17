Stamps to place quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on 6-game injured list with broken leg

Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson announced Tuesday that quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will be placed on the six-game injury list with a broken leg, according to a social media report from TSN reporter Farhan Lalji.

Lalji said that, according to Dickenson, the injury was detected after the Stamps' season-opening loss to the Argos, but Mitchell tried to play through it against the Lions in the second game of the season, a 15-9 loss in which he tossed four interceptions.

Tuesday afternoon, Mitchell confirmed that the injury took place against the Argos, on a play involving former Stampeder Charleston Hughes.

Hughes' knee connected with Mitchell's leg as he followed through on a pass, knocking him to the ground.

A late hit penalty was called on Hughes, but Mitchell said he didn't think it was a late hit, and bore no ill will towards Hughes.

"It was just kind of unlucky where his knee connected with mine," Mitchell said.

After discovering he was injured, Mitchell tried to play against the Lions, which didn't go well.

"I know Tiger Woods played on a broken leg (in the 2008 U.S. Open, winning in a 19 hole playoff against Rocco Mediate)," he said. "I think he had a better performance than I did."

Mitchell has a broken fibula, and has been outfitted with a walking boot.

"However long it takes is how long it's going to take (to heal)," he said. "(But) the bone will heal up. I'll drink some milk and come back strong."

Michael O'Connor, a former Argonaut, is expected to replace Mitchell Friday night against the Montreal Alouettes.

The break was detected after #Argos game. Bo tried to play through it vs #BCLions. It was initially hoped he would be available for Labor Day games, but that now appears unlikely. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports #Stampeders https://t.co/TpMdkac3OU