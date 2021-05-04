Standby list for COVID-19 vaccination now available in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has opened a standby list for same-day appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who qualify as eligible can add their name to a standby list on the health unit website.

Anyone who receives a standby call must get to the appointment location within 45 minutes of getting that call.

The standby list is a new way for the health unit to use up any remaining vaccine doses at the end of each clinic day.

The health unit's website has a list of the criteria necessary to qualify for the vaccine.

People are still encouraged to book appointments, and if they get called for a standby shot, clinic staff will help cancel their appointment.

The standby list is newly created each day.

As of Thurs. May 6, the list of people who can book a COVID-19 vaccination expands to include anyone turning 50 and over in 2021.