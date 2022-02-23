Standing up to bullying with pink shirt day

Wednesday marks National Pink Shirt Day across Canada and in our region as people are asked to stand together against bullying.

A London-area school is taking the day to heart and going the extra step by raising money for the Caring Fund which helps those in financial need like newcomers to Canada.

Rose Walton, the principal at Oxbow Public School says the day is about being inclusive, accepting everyone’s differences and showing togetherness by wearing pink.

“When we think about what the message is on Pink Shirt Day, the shirt is a symbol of coming together and expressing in positive ways through social media, and also through our communication with one another about what it is to be kind to one another,” says Walton.

It didn’t take long for students at the school to grasp the teachable moment.

“I think Pink Shirt Day is important because it’s a day when we can recognize all those people who have been bullied and are getting bullied and know that we can stand up for them,” says Keira McCallum, a Grade 6 student.

Walton says when students have healthy self esteem they can become positive adults adding, “It’s about understanding what kindness is towards one another and how we respect one another and contribute to a very positive community.”