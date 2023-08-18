Standoff at Highway 522 home ends peacefully, one arrested

A 63-year-old man is facing a weapons charge following a two-hour standoff that closed Highway 522 in the Loring area Thursday night.

Provincial police from the Powassan detachment and paramedics from the Parry Sound District were called to a weapons complaint at a home on the northeastern Ontario highway just before 8 p.m.

Several different crisis response teams from North Bay were also deployed to the scene to assist, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The road was closed for about two hours until "the situation came to a peaceful resolution."

"No injuries were reported," OPP said.

"The involved person was arrested and taken to hospital."

The suspect is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to attend bail court in North Bay on Friday.

The allegation has not been proven in court.