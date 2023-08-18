Standoff at Highway 522 home ends peacefully, one arrested
A 63-year-old man is facing a weapons charge following a two-hour standoff that closed Highway 522 in the Loring area Thursday night.
Provincial police from the Powassan detachment and paramedics from the Parry Sound District were called to a weapons complaint at a home on the northeastern Ontario highway just before 8 p.m.
Several different crisis response teams from North Bay were also deployed to the scene to assist, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
The road was closed for about two hours until "the situation came to a peaceful resolution."
"No injuries were reported," OPP said.
"The involved person was arrested and taken to hospital."
The suspect is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to attend bail court in North Bay on Friday.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
