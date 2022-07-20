Standoff lasts nearly three hours, leads to weapons charges for Guelph man: police

A Guelph man is facing several weapons charges following a standoff with police that lasted nearly three hours.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Eramosa and Victoria Roads around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.

A female told police that a man who was visiting held her against her will with a knife. She was later able to leave the residence and call 911.

Officers surrounded the home and negotiated with the man for nearly three hours before he came outside and was arrested, according to police.

A 57-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.