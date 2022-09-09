Standoff on Wyandotte Street results in 66-year-old man arrested

Windsor police say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a 13-hour standoff on Wyandotte Street.

Officers were called to a residence in the 4300 block of Wyandotte Street East for a dispute between the complainant and a male suspect around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say they learned that the man who lives at the involved residence was holding a knife and making threats.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they saw the suspect retreat into the house with a knife. They immediately set up a perimeter around the home and called in Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit personnel, a negotiator, and command bus for assistance.

Officers established contact with the suspect, who refused to leave the residence.

Around 11 p.m., police say the suspect exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

The 66-year-old man from Windsor will face charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.