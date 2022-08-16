Stanley Cup coming to Petawawa, Ont. Aug. 30

The Stanley Cup will be coming to Petawawa Tuesday, Aug. 30 for 24 hours.

Colorado Avalanche skating coach and Petawawa native Shawn Allard is getting his day with the cup at the end of the month and will be showcasing Lord Stanley in the valley and the capital.

Allard is a former professional hockey player and the founder of Perfect Skating, an elite hockey skills and skating business with locations in Ottawa and the valley.

The cup will arrive in the afternoon in Petawawa where the Allard family will spend time together with it.

The public will get its first glimpse of the Stanley Cup during a military escort at 5:45 p.m. from CFB Petawawa to the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Tuesday evening there will be a community cup party at the Civic Centre where the public will be able to see the cup.

A maximum of 1,200 tickets will be sold for $10, with all the funds going towards a zamboni fund for the local rink.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, a Skate with the Cup event will be held at the Bell Sensplex in Ottawa. Skate time reservations must be made in advance with proceeds from the event going to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

The Stanley Cup will then leave for Montreal at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.