Stanley Cup coming to Petawawa, Ont. Aug. 30
The Stanley Cup will be coming to Petawawa Tuesday, Aug. 30 for 24 hours.
Colorado Avalanche skating coach and Petawawa native Shawn Allard is getting his day with the cup at the end of the month and will be showcasing Lord Stanley in the valley and the capital.
Allard is a former professional hockey player and the founder of Perfect Skating, an elite hockey skills and skating business with locations in Ottawa and the valley.
The cup will arrive in the afternoon in Petawawa where the Allard family will spend time together with it.
The public will get its first glimpse of the Stanley Cup during a military escort at 5:45 p.m. from CFB Petawawa to the Petawawa Civic Centre.
Tuesday evening there will be a community cup party at the Civic Centre where the public will be able to see the cup.
A maximum of 1,200 tickets will be sold for $10, with all the funds going towards a zamboni fund for the local rink.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, a Skate with the Cup event will be held at the Bell Sensplex in Ottawa. Skate time reservations must be made in advance with proceeds from the event going to the Ottawa Heart Institute.
The Stanley Cup will then leave for Montreal at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Steinbach built too close to neighbour allowed to stayA home in Steinbach that was built too close to a neighbour is allowed to stay where it is, after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; U.S. Open nextSerena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing 'the countdown has begun' on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
-
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violenceA growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
-
How Australia's deepest cave was discoveredSmart and seven fellow members of the all-volunteer Southern Tasmanian Caverneers (STC) group have officially mapped and measured their country's deepest known cave, which clocks in at 401 vertical metres (1,315 feet).
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in AbbotsfordPolice in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester UnitedTesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United.
-
Plan to demolish Saint John heritage building stirs debateThe proposed demolition of an uptown Saint John heritage building, owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., is stirring cheers and jeers ahead of a final vote by city council.
-
Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
-
'A long journey': Historic flour mill in Yorkton opens to publicYorkton’s historic brick flour mill opened to the public on Tuesday.