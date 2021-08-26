Stanley Cup makes celebratory tour stop in York Region

Aurora native Barclay Goodrow brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward was at Machell Park to celebrate his team's second Stanley Cup win.

The free community event included photo opportunities and hockey-themed activities for families.

Goodrow was awarded the key to the city last year, following his first Stanley Cup - this visit, the city, gave him a framed map of his road to the Stanley Cup transcribed into his Jersey number.

The 28-year-old NHL champion spoke to the crowd about what it meant to grow up in York Region.

"Me and all my buddies grew up here, I think we're all out of here now, or live in different places, but you know, whenever we come back, or we come skating here, it jogs a lot of memories. It's just a great town to grow up in," he said. Goodrow previously played Aurora Minor hockey.

The Stanley Cup is on a tour of North America and Europe as every player and coach on the Tampa Bay Lightning team bring it to their hometowns.