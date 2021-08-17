Stanley Cup tour to make stop in Aurora

Hockey fans will have the chance to get up close with the Stanley Cup as it makes its way to Aurora.

Tampa Bay Lightning left-winger and NHL Champion Barclay Goodrow will bring the trophy to his hometown of Aurora as he celebrates his team's second Stanley Cup win.

The town is hosting a free community celebration with Goodrow on Thurs., Aug. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Machell Park.

The event will include hockey-themed family activities and entertainment.

Attendees must wear face masks and will be screened upon entry.

