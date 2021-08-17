iHeartRadio

Stanley Cup tour to make stop in Aurora

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point hoists the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Hockey fans will have the chance to get up close with the Stanley Cup as it makes its way to Aurora.

Tampa Bay Lightning left-winger and NHL Champion Barclay Goodrow will bring the trophy to his hometown of Aurora as he celebrates his team's second Stanley Cup win.

The town is hosting a free community celebration with Goodrow on Thurs., Aug. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Machell Park.

The event will include hockey-themed family activities and entertainment.

Attendees must wear face masks and will be screened upon entry.



