Stanley Cup visit to Petawawa, Ont. raises $10,000 for civic centre
The community of Petawawa, Ont. has raised more than $10,000 for the local civic centre after a visit from the Stanley Cup this summer.
Petawawa native Shawn Allard, a skating coach for the champion Colorado Avalanche, had his day with the cup on Aug. 30, bringing it to the Petawawa Civic Centre. A fundraiser was held with donations going toward local sports initiatives and the purchase of a new Zamboni.
In a news release Tuesday, the Town of Petawawa announced the fundraising total of $10,373.
“We are truly grateful to the Allard Family as this event could not happen without their sense of family, community support, and vision of bringing the Stanley Cup to their home community, where their own hockey dreams all started,” the release said.
The town says planning will take place on how those funds and what initiatives can best serve and benefit the community.
Allard also brought the cup to Ottawa Aug. 31 for a morning skate with the Cup at the Bell Sensplex, raising money for the Ottawa Heart Institute.
