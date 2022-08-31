Stanley Cup visits Ottawa after day in Petawawa

The Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa today after a day in Petawawa, Ont.

Colorado Avalanche skills and skating coach and Petawawa native Shawn Allard has his 24 hours with the cup this week.

He says a lot of kids dream of winning the Stanley Cup and his dream finally came true.

“I knew it was a real possibility when I signed with Colorado four years ago,” Allard told CTV News. “The guys put together a great run for us and it was just an amazing, amazing run.”

Allard is a former professional hockey player and the founder of Perfect Skating, an elite hockey skills and skating business with locations in Ottawa and the valley.

A sold out event at the Petawawa Civic Centre let residents get up close and personal with the NHL’s top trophy. Proceeds are going toward local youth sports and a new Zamboni for the arena.

But now it’s the nation’s capital’s turn with the coveted cup.

The Bell Sensplex is hosting “Skate with the Cup” from 8 to 11 a.m., giving fans a chance to get a skate in and get pictures with the Stanley Cup. A photographer will be on site. Selfies are also welcome. Stanley's Restaurant at the Bell Sensplex will be open for breakfast for all to enjoy before, after or during the skate as part of the fundraiser.

Ticket proceeds are going to the Ottawa Heart Institute and CHEO.

--With files from CTV's Dylan Dyson.