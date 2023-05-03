Stanley Park library in Kitchener to close for renovations

The Grand River Stanley Park Library in Kitchener will close over the summer for renovations.

Kitchener Public Library said the construction work is part of renovations with the attached high school, Grand River Collegiate Institute.

The library said the branch on Indian Road will be closed to in-person services beginning on June 19.

Throughout construction, patrons will still be able to borrow books through the curb and carry pick-up program, the library said.

The location will also still accept returned items and help residents register for library cards, and will still offer wireless printing and photocopying, outdoor programming for children and families and summer reading clubs.

The Stanley Park library branch is expected to reopen in September.

