Stanley Park reopens after snow-induced closure Tuesday

All 405 hectares of Vancouver's Stanley Park were closed to the public for much of the day Tuesday in the wake of a winter storm.

The Vancouver Park Board announced the closure in a social media post Tuesday afternoon as the city and the surrounding region continued to cope with the fallout from a substantial snowfall.

"Please be advised that due to hazardous snow and ice conditions, Stanley Park is closed to the public at this time," the board said in a tweet.

"Our crews will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and we will reopen as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. Keep an eye on our channels for updates."

While closures of the Seawall between Second Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge are common during extreme weather, a complete closure of the park is relatively rare.

The decision to close the park was made out of an "abundance of caution," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed Stanley Park due to hazardous snow and ice conditions on the roads, paths and seawall. There is also a risk to vehicles and visitors from low-hanging branches because of heavy snow," it read.

"Public and staff safety is always our number one priority."

Most of the park -- with the exception of part of the Seawall -- reopened around 7 p.m., according to an update from the park board.

