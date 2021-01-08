Some trails in Vancouver's Stanley Park have been closed temporarily after conservation officers received reports of aggressive coyotes biting at joggers.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted on Facebook Friday morning about the recent reports. As a result, the BCCOS and local park board rangers have shut down Brockton Oval trail and other nearby trails.

"The BCCOS has received reports of joggers being nipped in their lower leg and ankle area by a coyote," the post says.

"No one has been seriously injured. Coyote sightings in Stanley Park are not unusual, however this escalating behaviour is concerning."

The BCCOS says it suspects at least one coyote has been fed by people and is attempt to capture the animal.

"If a coyote approaches you, the BCCOS encourages people to make yourself as large as possible, face it, wave your arms, yell, and throw sticks, stones or other objects at the coyote," the post says.

Sightings and encounters should be reported using the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.