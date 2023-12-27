Stanley Park train closed Wednesday due to power outage

There were some disappointed families after a power outage forced the closure of the Stanley Park holiday train on Wednesday.

Organizers announced the closure hours before the popular attraction was scheduled to open, writing in a social media post that the decision was made "to ensure the safety of our visitors."

The rest of the Bright Nights fundraising event was shut down for the day as well.

"We expect that the event will be running as planned tomorrow," the Stanley Park Railway wrote on X. "However, if you have tickets please check back tomorrow to confirm that we are open and welcoming visitors. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Anyone who purchased tickets to the sold-out attraction for Wednesday will be receiving an automatic refund, officials promised.

The initial 23,000 tickets released for the train sold out within hours of going on sale last month – as did a second round of 17,000 tickets made available weeks later.

The reopening of the aging train, which closed due to mechanical issues after previously closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was met with some controversy after it was revealed the wheelchair-accessible car would not be repaired in time for this holiday season, excluding some children with disabilities from participating.

Only one of the train's four locomotives and five of the 13 carriages were repaired in time for use this year.

There are holiday lights and displays available for viewing at Bright Nights as well, which is the biggest annual fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund.

The event is running until Jan. 6.