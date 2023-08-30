Staples Canada kicks off 18th annual School Supply Drive

It's Back to School season, and Staples Canada is here to help students hit the ground running.

Staples has kicked off its 18th annual Staples School Supply Drive, raising funds to help students access the supplies they need to help them go back to school with confidence.

From Aug. 7 until Sept. 10, all stores nationwide are collecting donations to support local charitable organizations.

In Ontario, Staples stores will be fundraising for the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada, a charity dedicated to empowering communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.

With the goal of eliminating barriers to education, the back-to-school charitable program has raised more than $16 million to date, thanks to donations from Staples customers.

"Staples understands the importance of providing students with the tools they need to help them succeed in the classroom. Unfortunately, purchasing these items can be a barrier for many in our community," said Wanda Walkden, chief human resources and communications officer of Staples Canada.

"Through Staples' annual School Supply Drive, our stores, in partnership with our chosen charities, will raise funds to buy local children the necessary supplies to support a successful school year."

Donations can also be made online at staples.ca/SupplyDrive. https://www.staples.ca/a/content/school-supply-drive