Staples Canada launches new concept store in Barrie

Local dignitaries were on hand Saturday morning for the grand opening of a new concept Staples store in Barrie.

The new store is part of the chain's national launch to redevelop its 302 locations across Canada as it works to rebrand its image.

"Our customers have looked for new from Staples Canada. We are moving away from being an office supplies warehouse to the working and learning company," says Rachel Huckle, the chief retail officer for Staples Canada. "We have transformed not only the experience, but we've introduced hundreds of new products and services to help Canadians and small businesses to work smarter, learn more and grow every day."

Acting mayor Barry Ward and MP Doug Shipley were amongst the dignitaries on hand Saturday morning. The store will employ 30 people altogether and feature multiple hands-on experiences with various products.

"We know hybrid work is here to stay, and we want to make sure Canadians have all of those needs met, says Huckle. "In addition to products, though, we've introduced more services to help Canadians, whether printing, marketing or shipping acceleration to help them grow their small businesses."

The store is located at 561 Bayfield Street in Barrie.