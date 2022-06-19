Star studded class of hall of famers in St. Marys for induction weekend

Baseball royalty was in St. Marys, Ont. Saturday as hundreds of baseball enthusiasts flocked to Stonetown to see their sports heroes up close in an intimate setting.

Induction weekend was back at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, and four more players were inducted.

Former Montreal Expo Pedro Martinez, along with Canadians Justin Morneau and Jeff Francis were enshrined as well as former Blue Jay Duane Ward.

Francis of nearby London, Ont. had the loudest cheering section, as members of 11U North London Nationals Baseball Team surprised him at the ceremony. The players are teammates of Francis’ son.

“We came here to surprise coach, and we made these shirts for him,” said Ty Trowhill, a member of the team showing off the shirts they made.

“I think he’s a hall of famer because he throws really hard, and he teaches us how to throw different pitches and he’s a great coach,” added Hunter Trowhill, a member of the 11U team.

Francis’ fellow coaches with the Nationals thought it was important for the boys to be at the ceremony.

“It’s exciting to be here for all of us to be here,” said Andrew Pankratz, an assistant coach with the Nationals, who coaches alongside Francis.

Francis last pitched in the MLB in 2015, so these boys were just four years old and never saw him actually play.

“They know him as Miles’ dad or coach Jeff,” said Pankratz. “We tell them all the time that you know, he's a starting pitcher, he pitched in the World Series, but they just know him as a coach, right? He's always there to support them, teach them how to pitch, teach them to play the game of baseball and they’re glad to have him here.”

Francis moved to London in 2003 after meeting his future wife at the University of British Columbia. Many of those who know him didn’t know him as a ballplayer.

“It's sort of a life I've made for myself since having quit playing,” said Francis. “A lot of the new friends I've made and people I've got to know you know after baseball so that part of me so maybe to see me on the stage is different for them.”

Francis grew up playing for the North Delta Blue Jays in B.C. He was a minor baseball teammate of Justin Morneau who was inducted Saturday beside his long-time friend.

“To share that stage with Jeff and to be to be up there with him and knowing each other for so long it’s crazy,” says Morneau, who was at the hall for the first time Saturday, and in awe of the plaque room with all the inductees.

“We were roommates in high school, so it's crazy to think that we're here to Canadian baseball players in the same place at the same time. There's something special about playing with a guy when you're 16 and 17-years-old and all of a sudden you're fast forward 20 years and we’re on the stage together,” he said.

Duane Ward has represented the Blue Jays as an ambassador on many occasions in St. Marys. This year he was in town in a different capacity as an inductee.

“Today it's as a participant so it's, it's quite a feeling,” the former Jays relief pitcher said. “I'm in the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, and in my high school hall of fame and stuff, but nothing like this. This, this right here is this is the apex of a career.”

The biggest star in attendance was former Expos pitcher, and National Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

A rare appearance brought many Expos fans to St. Marys to catch a glimpse, and hopefully an autograph.

Prior to the ceremony Martinez donated his 1997 Cy Young Award to the Hall of Fame to put in their Expos display.

“My heart is full joy just to know that Canada wants to recognize me even though the Expos don't exist anymore,” said Martinez who is also in the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I’ve always been very vocal about Canada and how great Montreal was how much of a baseball city Montreal was. Now to become part of Canada, forever knowing that Canada is recognizing my career, it’s a huge honour,” Martinez added.

Martinez reflected on his time in Montreal, and even 18 years later, believes he would have won a title with the Expos.

“I still feel like a champion for Montreal, because I just don't feel like anybody was gonna beat us,” he said. “So even though we don't have the trophy to show for of 1994 I still feel like I was a National League champion.”