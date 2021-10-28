'Star Trek' actress wishes B.C.'s 'nerd' premier a 'warp speed' recovery after biopsy announcement

B.C.'s self-described "nerd" premier is receiving well-wishes worthy of the title he's given himself.

John Horgan, who used that word to describe himself following his swearing-in ceremony last year, announced Thursday that he'd be going into surgery the next day.

The cancer survivor and known science-fiction fan said a lump was found in his throat, and that he'd be undergoing treatment following an assessment of the tissue that will be biopsied Friday.

The premier, who flashed the Vulcan salute when he was re-elected and is known to own at least one pair of Star Trek socks, ended what could have been a sombre news conference with another Star Trek reference.

"Thank you very much. Live long and prosper, people," he said before walking off camera.

The premier also posted a statement on social media about his health condition, and his message was noted by a star of the show.

Kate Mulgrew, perhaps best known for playing Capt. Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, saw the statement and wrote back.

"Wishing you a recovery that moves at warp speed," she posted in response to Horgan.

The premier noticed the response and wrote back, "Best captain ever! ... It's an honour to be part of your crew."

Best captain ever! Thank you @TheKateMulgrew - it’s an honour to be part of your crew. https://t.co/TXuTwE6j3E