'Star Wars' star Hayden Christensen to make first appearance at Calgary Expo

Hayden Christensen, known for his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels, will be making his first appearance at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

The Canadian actor also started in the movies Jumper, The Virgin Suicides and Life as a House, and can currently be seen in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.

Christensen, 41, will meet with fans on April 29th and speak during an on-stage Q&A.

Previously announced as guests include James McAvoy, Christina Ricci, Sam Raimi and Vincent D’Onofrio.

For more information and to buy tickets you can visit CalgaryExpo.com.