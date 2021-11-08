Starbucks added to WECHU potential COVID-19 exposure list

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential public COVID-19 exposure at a local coffee shop.

The Starbucks location at 195 Commercial Blvd in Tecumseh, Ont. has been added to the list of possible public exposures.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on Nov. 3 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.