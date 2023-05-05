Starbucks in Uptown Waterloo first in Ontario to unionize: USW
The United Steelworkers (USW) union is touting the Waterloo Town Square Starbucks as the first in Ontario to unionize.
In a Thursday news release, the USW said the Waterloo workers voted by "a wide margin" to join other unionized Starbucks in Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, and Langley in British Columbia, as well as locations in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, and Calgary in Alberta.
"We started this campaign after being inspired by other stores showing us that it was possible," a Waterloo barista said in the release. "We want to be able to protect and improve the workplace to make it better for everyone."
The USW claims Starbucks flew in "union busters" to sit in the store every day for the past week to scare employees out of voting to unionize.
"Starbucks pulled out all the stops trying to pursue these employees to vote no to the union, but the workers stood together and stood strong in the face of this intimidation," said Darlene Jalbert, a USW coordinator, in the release. "Their bravery is an inspiration to others."
The USW represents 225,000 members in Canada and 850,000 across North America.
