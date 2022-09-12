iHeartRadio

Starbucks returning to Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor

'Coming Soon' signs can be seen in the windows of the building at Ouellette Avenue and Park Street in Windsor, Ont. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

A popular coffee chain is returning to downtown Windsor.

Starbucks is opening a location at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.

The 'Coming Soon' signs can be seen in the windows of the building.

The former downtown Starbucks at University Avenue and Ouellette closed in 2019 after 15 years in that spot.

