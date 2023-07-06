Starbucks to allow mobile ordering at its Pearson Airport locations
Hate the Starbucks line at Pearson International Airport? Good news.
Starbucks has announced that the chain will implement its popular Mobile Order and Pay software at several Canadian airports, including Pearson.
Just like regular Starbucks retail locations, Mobile Order and Pay will allow Starbucks customers to order food and drinks from their mobile device ahead of time, effectively allowing them to skip the line. According to a press release sent on behalf of the coffee giant, travellers will be able to pick up their order before boarding their flight or as soon as they arrive at their destination.
Mobile Order and Pay is free to use, and will allow customers to earn “stars,” or loyalty points which over time can add up to free beverage customizations or food items.
This feature will be rolled out in Canadian airports by the end of 2023, as well as at Starbucks locations located in Canadian grocery stores, hospitals and hotels.
-
Suspect charged for allegedly abducting and stabbing womanWindsor police say they arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly stabbed and abducted.
-
Over 9,000 transport truck related crashes last year: OPP help launch safety campaignAfter seeing a rise in fatal collisions involving transport trucks, the OPP is partnering up with the Ministry of Transportation to increase their efforts to enforce and educate drivers on safety.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.