Stargazers capture longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries

Night owls around the world were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime event Friday morning, during the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost six centuries.

The nearly three-and-a-half-hour partial lunar eclipse — the longest of its kind in more than 580 years — was expected to be visible from parts of South America, Australia, East Asia, as well as all of North America and the Pacific.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into Earth's shadow, NASA says. With the moon being near its farthest point in its orbit around the planet, as well as spending more time in the darkest part of Earth's shadow or umbra, this eclipse lasted longer than usual.

The moon also took on a distinct reddish hue, the result of Earth's atmosphere scattering away blue light and allowing longer-wavelength red, orange and yellow light through.

Sometimes referred to as the Beaver Moon, NASA says this moniker may come from a time when beaver traps were set before the swamps froze or how active beavers are this season as they prepare for winter.

The next longest partial lunar eclipse will take place almost 650 years from now on Feb. 8, 2669.

