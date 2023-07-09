STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area

A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.

The emergency air rescue service tweeted at 8:41 p.m. that they had responded to an emergency call.

A festival spokesperson tells CTV News that there was an accident in the campground, and that the person was safely transported to the hospital via STARS. No one else was injured.

The festival began at Birds Hill Park on Thursday, July 6, and wraps up Sunday evening.

A STARS spokesperson said the helicopter landed in a field adjacent to the Folk Fest campground, and that a 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries after trying to light a propane BBQ.

The man was flown to Health Sciences Centre in serious condition.