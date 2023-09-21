STARS air ambulance hosts ‘Rescue on the Prairies’ fundraising event in Lumsden

A STARS helicopter was seen landing at Over the Hill Orchard on Thursday, but it wasn’t the usual type of mission for the air ambulance.

The 8th annual STARS ‘Rescue on the Prairies’ fundraising event took place, where four executives from large companies were airlifted to the valley by helicopter. The executives were required to compete in carious challenges, as well as call friends and family to raise enough money to secure a flight back home.

BASF Canada has been a sponsor of STARS for years, but for Executive Brent Collins, the helicopter air ambulance made a big difference in his family just two days ago.

“When my elderly mother became ill in west-central Saskatchewan, the local GP determined that the best way for her to travel to Saskatoon was actually by air ambulance. So STARS was called out to the local community,” he said.

“And so many of our CEO’s and executives at big companies have employees who either live or work in all of these remote communities. And they want to show their support so we’re there for when their people need us.”

STARS operates three air ambulance helicopters from its two bases in Saskatchewan. Only half of the $21 million annual budget comes from government, with the other half coming from the community, partly through fundraisers such as Rescue on the Prairies.