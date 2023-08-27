iHeartRadio

STARS Air Ambulance transports 71-year-old to hospital following motorcycle crash south of Gleniffer Lake


A 71-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon south of Gleniffer Lake, Alberta.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed a medical crew was dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash just south of Gleniffer Lake a little before 1 p.m.

They cared for and transported the man to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Gleniffer Lake is 132 kilometres north of Calgary.

