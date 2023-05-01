STARS called following crash on Trans-Canada Highway that injured two
A crash involving a dump truck and a semi closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway outside of Winnipeg Monday afternoon, which required an injured person to be airlifted to hospital.
According to RCMP, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Road 42E East near Richer, Man. Officers were called to the scene at 2:05 p.m.
RCMP said a dump truck was heading east when it attempted to turn onto Road 42E. The semi-truck, which was driving east behind the dump truck, crashed into the dump truck from behind, with both trucks ending up in the ditch.
Both drivers needed to be extricated from their trucks. The driver of the dump truck, a 53-year-old man from Steinbach, was taken to hospital.
STARS were called to the scene to airlift the driver of the semi, a 73-year-old man from the RM of Whitemouth, to Health Sciences Centre in serious condition.
Both drivers are now listed as being in stable condition, according to RCMP.
The highway has since reopened.
