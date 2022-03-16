iHeartRadio

STARS called to crash north of Saskatoon

File photo.

Emergency crews, including STARS, responded to a crash north of Saskatoon around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A truck and a car appeared to have collided at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 305.

Traffic in the area was slow and motorists were being advised to avoid the area.

STARS appeared to take one patient to hospital.

12