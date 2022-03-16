STARS campaign reaches fundraising goal thanks to $2.5M donation by Mosaic

Thanks to a $2.5 million commitment from Mosaic, STARS Air Ambulance has reached their fundraising goal for their fleet renewal capital campaign in Saskatchewan, the organization announced Wednesday.

STARS can now fund three new H145 aircrafts needed to serve patients across the province as well as support ongoing missions. The Keep the Fight in Flight campaign was introduced in 2018 with a purpose of renewing STARS’ fleet of ongoing air ambulances at a cost of $13 million each.

Bruce Bodine, Mosaic’s senior vice president of North America said that Mosaic supports STARS because they are playing a life-saving role in Saskatchewan.

“Investing in STARS is critically important, and we want to show our commitments by ensuring they can operate in our province for years to come,” he said.

Wednesday’s announcement brings Mosaic’s total support of STARS to over $10.5 million. STARS’ Regina hangar will officially be named the “Mosaic Hangar at STARS Regina” in recognition of this milestone.

Since receiving its first H145 aircraft in 2019, STARS has flown hundreds of missions, because of the commitment from the government, community and corporate support, the renewed fleet will be implemented at all six STARS bases across Western Canada later this year.

“STARS was built by the community for the community, and with support from long-time supporters like Mosaic, people working, travelling and playing across Saskatchewan continue to have access to critical care when they need it most,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and CEO.