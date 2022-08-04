Stars hit the ice to raise money for charity
The annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game was back in action Wednesday night at the Sadlon Arena, raising money for local charities.
It was the first time the event was back on the ice in two years after it was cancelled from the pandemic.
NHL stars and well-known community members took to the ice in front of a sold-out crowd of around 3,500 fans.
“I’ve spent a good portion of my off-season in Simcoe Muskoka area, so it’s nice to contribute and do a lot of good for a lot of people. It’s a great initiative, and I’m really glad to be here and be a part of it,” said John Tavares, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The event is in its 13th year and raised more than $130,000 for charities, including RVH, Easter Seals and the John Tavares Foundation.
-
Region supplies portable washrooms, increases security at Kitchener encampmentThe Region of Waterloo says it has delivered portable washrooms to the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets and will implement 24/7 security at the site.
-
Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western CanadaSaskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMPSaskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Indian Head to host grand opening of Constable Shelby Patton Memorial ParkThe Town of Indian Head is scheduled to open a new park in memory of an RCMP officer who was killed while on duty last summer.
-
B.C. forecast: What to expect in AugustAfter record-high temperatures in parts of British Columbia last month, many are wondering what August has in store for the province.
-
-
New policies for police chases, use of force needed, says Alberta judgeAn Alberta provincial court judge wants the Edmonton Police Service and all other police agencies in the province to develop better policies and procedures for dealing with criminal flight events.
-
Remains of missing Edmonton man found in gravel pit northeast of the cityThe remains of an Edmonton man missing since last October have been recovered, RCMP has confirmed.
-
Environmental groups protest proposals to build LNG terminals on Canada's East CoastA coalition of environmental groups is calling on Ottawa to reject any proposal to build export facilities for liquefied natural gas on Canada's East Coast.