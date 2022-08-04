Stars hit the ice to raise money for charity

The annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game was back in action Wednesday night at the Sadlon Arena, raising money for local charities.

It was the first time the event was back on the ice in two years after it was cancelled from the pandemic.

NHL stars and well-known community members took to the ice in front of a sold-out crowd of around 3,500 fans.

“I’ve spent a good portion of my off-season in Simcoe Muskoka area, so it’s nice to contribute and do a lot of good for a lot of people. It’s a great initiative, and I’m really glad to be here and be a part of it,” said John Tavares, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The event is in its 13th year and raised more than $130,000 for charities, including RVH, Easter Seals and the John Tavares Foundation.