STARS responds to fatal collision on Yellowhead east of Sherwood Park

Traffic along the Yellowhead Highway near range Road 215 east of Edmonton was detoured due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash, about 10 kilometres east of Sherwood Park, happened Friday at approximately 4 p.m.

Jay Huryn, STARS communications officer, told CTV News Edmonton that they received a call around 4:30 p.m. to respond to the car crash. STARS transported an 82-year-old man to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton in critical but stable condition.

AHS told CTV News Edmonton in a statement that two people were assessed by EMS on scene.

An adult man was transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition.

One person was declared dead on scene.

511 Alberta reported the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 at Range Road 215, east of Ardrossan as closed due to the collision and that traffic was being detoured.

RCMP said in a statement that the collision reconstruction team is on scene and their investigation is ongoing.

It is unknown how long the eastbound lanes will be closed, police say.