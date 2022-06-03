STARS transports 1 to hospital after rollover in central Alberta

One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Friday morning.

The rollover happened at Highway 54 near Range Road 55, just west of Caroline, Alta.

According to RCMP, the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

No information has been released about any other injuries.

The highway was closed after the crash, but reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Caroline is about 230 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.