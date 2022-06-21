STARS unveils $13M helicopter as part of fleet modernization
There is a new state-of-the-art lifeline in the skies above Alberta.
On Tuesday, STARS Air Ambulance showed off its new Airbus H145 helicopter at the Edmonton International Airport.
The H145 can carry heavier loads and is able to reach areas that previous models could not.
Its arrival also standardizes equipment with the other six bases in western Canada.
“Today is about commemorating with our community allies the arrival of a new fleet that will serve patients across Alberta for decades to come,” said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson.
“With Edmonton being our last base to implement the H145, today is also about celebrating the fact that our ambitious fleet renewal program is now a reality.”
Robertson called the H145 a "gold standard" in EMS aircraft.
STARS is a not-for-profit charity that launched in 1985. There are typically five helicopters operating in Alberta at any time.
-
Toronto police investigating after armed carjacking in North YorkToronto police are investigating an armed carjacking in North York Tuesday night.
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: surveyA majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
One man stabbed near Yonge and Bloor: policeOne man is in stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed at the corner of Yonge and Bloor streets late on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summerCTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
-
Humid day ahead for OttawaAfter a cool and rainy few days, hot and humid temperatures return to the region Wednesday.
-
Zelenskyy to virtually address Canadian university studentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually address Canadian university students this morning.
-
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passportsA confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
-
Two-day heat event continues across Simcoe CountyAnother round of hot weather is expected for much of Simcoe County on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in placeHeat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.