Start of NBL season postponed to Feb. 21
The National Basketball League (NBL) has announced its 2022 season will start Feb. 21, as a result of the province's announcement on capacity restrictions.
On that date, venue capacity will change to 50 per cent, with no limits on indoor public settings were proof of vaccination is required.
In a tweet, NBL Vice President of Basketball Operations Audley Stephenson said, "As a league, we're happy with the government of Ontario's reopening plan as it will clear a way to make a full return to the court and enable us to celebration our tenth season."
He added that the league is "incredibly appreciative" of the fans unwavering support as they have navigated the pandemic.
Two matinee games will open the season on Family Day, with the London Lightning playing the KW Titans and the Windsor Express taking on the Sudbury Five.
A revised schedule for the full season is expected to be released soon.
In light of the recent announcement by the Government of Canada, the @NBLCanada and London Lightning have released the following statement.#GetStruck pic.twitter.com/deEG69mw92— London Lightning (@LondonLightning) January 21, 2022
