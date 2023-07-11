Start of the blueberry season in Ontario

Blueberry season is getting underway.

While it's just starting out one northern Ontario blueberry guy who has been buying and selling blueberries for over 40 years told CTV News that the season looks bountiful – if the weather cooperates.

"I was a little concerned that we had heavy frost at the end of May but it looks like that didn't harm the berries they were just far enough advanced the frost didn't affect them," said Art Choquette, often referred to as ‘the Blueberry Guy.’

Choquette is a long-time buyer and seller of blueberries in the Greater Sudbury area, operating a stand on South Lane Road. He said blueberries ideally need daytime highs from 20°C-25°C and light sporadic rain.

Meanwhile, police also shared some advice with CTV News for people venturing out to pick in the blueberry patches and the importance of having permission to pick on private property.

"If you are parked on their property you can be ticketed and towed your vehicle. You can be charged with trespass to property,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Rob Lewis.

“Be very cautious of any type of open pit mines or any industrial areas because there are dangers on those properties that the individual may not be aware of."

Police said they recommend pickers download the what3words app on cell phones before going out in case they get lost and need help – the app works offline without a data connection and can locate a person with a high level of precision.