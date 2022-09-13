Starting as small fry, Jocko Point Fish & Chips keeps on growing

Heading west on Highway 17, just before Sturgeon Falls, it's hard to miss Jocko Point Fish & Chips.

On top of the chip stand restaurant, there's also the Gen7 Gas Bar and 17 Hour Convenience Store.

It started out as a small store in 2008, but in the last couple of years, major renovations have begun.

"It was very much needed because we are just getting busier and busier each year," said Abby McLeod, who owns the family business.

"We started out with the store, then the chip stand came shortly after. A year or two after, we got the chip truck … This year we finally opened our brand new kitchen."

McLeod said their gas station opened last year, which has attracted a lot of new customers.

With many other gas stations and chip stands nearby, McLeod told CTV News it's loyal customers that keep them thriving.

"Usually we see at least 1,000 people a day and that just increases in the summer," she said.

"In our early days we didn't do a lot of marketing or putting our selves out there like we do now … So, it was all word-of-mouth, that's how we grew in the very beginning … and that's all to do with our customers."

The new chip stand just opened a few weeks ago and McLeod said there's already plans to keep growing the business.